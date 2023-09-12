Email City Guide
Feeling Like Fall

A few waves of rain and clouds keep temperatures feeling like fall.
By Ken Johnson
Sep. 12, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cloudy skies with a shower or light drizzle remain possible into Wednesday morning. However, measurable rain isn’t really expected until either late Wednesday night or Thursday with another front moving into the area. We’ll keep shower and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder going into Friday and at least part of the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s before warming back up early next week.

