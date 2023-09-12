Five art related nonprofits granted state funding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Commission on the Arts has awarded financial support to five organizations.

Beneficiaries say this money will assist in advancing each non-profit. Organizations will receive $10,000 which will be split between them.

Some plan to expand advertisement, extend our education programming, and even assist in relocation for educators if need be.

Executive Director of Wichita Falls Alliance of Art and Culture Ann Arnold-Ogden said she is happen that the state noticed the pride these organizations take in art.

“It’s just such a testament to the state that they see that the investment should be made here. Our organizations are doing an amazing job, and they are awarded for that.” Arnold-Ogden said.

Wichita Falls Museum of Arts was granted $7,000 for creative arts.

”Now we can look at our funding, and see how we can add that to our free programming, maybe our “On The Wall” workshops. Maybe we’ll also be able to create additives to programs that are already existing in the coming spring and fall.” Interim Director Cathrine Prose.

$12,000 will go to the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Wichita Falls.

Currently, they are renting instruments from Keller, Texas, but the money will assist in purchasing equipment for students to play.

”So we are trying to build our own violin instrument library with violins, violas, and cellos. That way we can kind of cut out, and also hopefully offer these instruments at a less cost to families.” Executive Director of Y.S.O Janelle Olson.

In 2022, art and culture organizations contributed more than $14 million to the local economy.

”Arts and cultural organizations are basically small businesses. They hire employees they buy things from local businesses and they utilize local facilities.” Arnold-Ogden shared.

Experts said the money given to these non-profits will have an incredible investment return.

”They are going to see nearly $400,000 come out of that $50,000 that they have invested. That’s over 600 percent return on their investments. So we’re proud of those figures, were proud of all of our arts organizations. “ Arnold-Ogden stated.

Arnold-Ogden added the advancements within each program will assist in spreading the appreciation of all forms of arts to the community.

