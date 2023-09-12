Email City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Pioneer Association Luncheon

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Pioneer Association kicked off their hometown pride festivities today with an annual luncheon.

Celebrations for The 92nd Clay County Pioneer Association Reunion & Rodeo will take from September 11 through September 16.

The annual luncheon held on Monday was to honor all volunteers who had a hand in planning this year.

“Having all the people come out and help volunteer is really huge” Clay County Pioneer Association 9-Man Board Member, Braiden Obermier said.

“It says a lot about who we are in this county. It takes a lot of work to get this thing rolling and we couldn’t do it without them so getting everyone to come out here and have a luncheon for them is the least we could do for them” Obermier said.

The luncheon leads to several weekly events such as rodeos, parades, dances, BBQs, and the big rodeo.

Henrietta is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this week alongside the HPT events.

“A celebration of people who came in and founded this area and carrying on the memory of them and all they have done in this area over the years it’s a real honor,” Clay County Pioneer Association 9-Man Board Member, Mike Chambers said.

The activities held during the week help the town of Henrietta and Clay County economically with people coming from everywhere to attend.

“Everyone talks about the Cheyenne Frontier Days, big rodeo up in Wyoming, but for Texas this is as good as it gets here. This is about the closest thing you can get compared to that so it’s a pretty cool opportunity to come out here and see all the floats and activities that go on. There are a lot of things going on for people of all ages” Obermier said.

The parade and rodeo are on Friday, September 15. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.

