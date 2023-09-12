Hospice of Wichita Falls honored for health plan excellence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Hospice of Wichita Falls has been honored with an award as one of America’s best health plans.

The 2023 Rosie Awards recognize high-value, low-cost health plans from employers and unions across the U.S.

Team member David Cook said it’s an honor to serve as the strategic benefits advisor for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

He said some of the great things they’ve added include direct relationships with primary care doctors that allow the employee to have consultations at no cost.

