Man arrested for aggravated assault related to August incident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers arrested Jamarion McKinney for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 11 following an investigation into his actions relating to an incident on Aug. 5.

According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a call for shots fired on Sheppard Access Rd. after suspects in one vehicle shot at victims in a gray Ford Mustang.

Officers observed both vehicles driving westbound along Airport Dr. and stopped the Mercury at the intersection of Airport Dr. and Central Fwy Access Rd. Officers identified McKinney as the Mercury’s driver and later identified Alton Mackey as the front-seat passenger.

As officers were conducting the stop, the backseat passenger of the vehicle entered the driver’s seat and fled the scene, leaving McKinney and Mackey at the scene with officers. Later, Burkburnett police found the Mercury in Burkburnett with a gun inside it.

According to McKinney, he and his passenger, Alton Mackey, were in a red Mercury car, parked at a nearby bar, listening to music, when a stranger got into their car and asked them to follow a gray Ford Mustang. McKinney followed the Mustang and was told to overtake it. While doing so, Mackey and the backseat passenger fired two shots at the Mustang.

WFPD contacted the victims of the assault, who gave identical counts of the incident and provided a description for both suspects, confirming their identities.

The victims told police that the Mustang’s driver had to slam his brakes during the incident, then slow and accelerate the car to avoid being hit by gunfire. The driver of the Mustang also described how McKinney attempted to swerve into their vehicle to “get the drop on them.”

Based on their investigation, WFPD arrested McKinney for two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held on a total bond of $50,000. Alton Mackey, McKinney’s front-seat passenger, was arrested on Aug. 5 for two counts of aggravated assault and is being held on a combined bond of $200,000.

Police do not have a warrant or a name for the third suspect who fled the scene in the Mercury.

