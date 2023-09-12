Email City Guide
Red River Valley Dance Association celebrate National Square Dance Month

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Red River Valley Dance Association held a dance workshop for new and returning dancers to celebrate September being National Square Dance Month.

Square dance lessons began Monday evening in Downtown Wichita Falls for people 12 and older to learn the first few basic calls of square dancing.

“It’s exciting. I’ve been dancing since the mid-seventies. and you meet the best people. you see the same people every week, you meet new people. it’s just exciting to see more people come out,” Audrey Bee President of the Red River Valley Square Dance Association.

If you missed the square dance lessons on Monday, the next lesson will be on Friday, September 15th at 7:30 p.m.

