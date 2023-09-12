Email City Guide
Royal Estates hold first responder appreciation ceremony

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Royal Estates of Wichita Falls hosted a remembrance ceremony for those who lost their lives on September 11.

The ceremony took place at 2 p.m. on Kell Boulevard where they did a folding of the flag, sang the national anthem, heard a few words from residents, and closed in song and prayer.

“The emotion from Hayley singing the song earlier was just in memory of where I was whenever the event took place, and also thinking about the families that are still grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Lacee Sharp, Director of Sales and Marketing at Royal Estates said.

First responders also received handmade gifts from residents as a thank-you for their service.

