SAFB honors 9/11 victims, first responders with reveille ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early on Monday morning airmen of all ranks at Sheppard Air Force Base participated in a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

SAFB also recognized the first responders and service members who served our nation in the following days.

The ceremony included a piece of the World Trade Center.

Photos included in the gallery below are from Ms. Bailee Russsell:

