SAFB honors 9/11 victims, first responders with reveille ceremony
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early on Monday morning airmen of all ranks at Sheppard Air Force Base participated in a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.
SAFB also recognized the first responders and service members who served our nation in the following days.
The ceremony included a piece of the World Trade Center.
Photos included in the gallery below are from Ms. Bailee Russsell:
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.