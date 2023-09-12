Email City Guide
SAFB honors 9/11 victims, first responders with reveille ceremony

The Sheppard Air Force Base honored the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a reveille ceremony featuring a piece of the World Trade Center.(Bailee Russell)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early on Monday morning airmen of all ranks at Sheppard Air Force Base participated in a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

SAFB also recognized the first responders and service members who served our nation in the following days.

The ceremony included a piece of the World Trade Center.

Photos included in the gallery below are from Ms. Bailee Russsell:

