Seasonable temperatures with off and on rain chances 9/12 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the cooler temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 78 degrees as that cold front has made its way through Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the low 60s.

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will remain the same out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 81 degrees with an overnight low of 65 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will have a slight chance for an isolated shower headed into the evening hours. Overall, it will be a comfortable day for any outdoor activities.

Thursday will be a cooler day, returning to the double digits once again. We will see a high of 79 degrees. I think it is best to say that we are finally switching weather patterns. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 64 degrees. We will also have an afternoon chance for an isolated shower or two.

For Friday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to be below average. We will see a high of 78 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 63 degrees. We will see a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

As we head into Saturday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of only 85 with winds blowing from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

On Sunday, we will see a high of a comfortable 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north at 10-15 mph.

Monday, we will remain in the double digits, seeing a high of 89 degrees with winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

