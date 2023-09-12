Email City Guide
Texas DPS names first female ranger major

Texas DPS names first female ranger major
Texas DPS names first female ranger major(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has officially named its first female Texas Ranger Major.

Major Wende Wakeman was promoted to the rank of major, making her the first female ranger in the department’s 200-year history.

Wakeman has served in many roles since joining the department in 1998.

She will now oversee 27 rangers and three lieutenants in the central part of the state.

She said that this is an unbelievable honor.

