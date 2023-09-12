Email City Guide
Three weeks left to register to vote in Texas

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three weeks remain for voters to register in Texas.

Below we have some important dates for the upcoming election:

  • The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, October, 10, the first business day after Columbus Day.
  • The first day to vote early in person will begin on Monday, October 23.
  • The last day to apply for mail-in ballots is Friday, October 27.
  • The last day to vote early in person will be on Friday, November 3.
  • Election day will be held on Tuesday, November 7.
  • The last day for mail-in ballots to be received will be Tuesday, November 7.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we cover candidates and other details about this upcoming election.

