Three weeks left to register to vote in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three weeks remain for voters to register in Texas.

Below we have some important dates for the upcoming election:

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, October, 10, the first business day after Columbus Day.

The first day to vote early in person will begin on Monday, October 23.

The last day to apply for mail-in ballots is Friday, October 27.

The last day to vote early in person will be on Friday, November 3.

Election day will be held on Tuesday, November 7.

The last day for mail-in ballots to be received will be Tuesday, November 7.

