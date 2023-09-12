Email City Guide
WFISD holds special session meeting

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District held a special session today and discussed a few important topics. On today’s agenda, WFISD Board Members addressed the following topics:

T.E.A. Accountability System

The Texas Education Agency released a statement delaying the release of the 2023 Accountability ratings for school campuses. The WFISD Board heard from a TEA official who explained the delay in the A through F accountability ratings are designed to help districts, campuses and students reach certain learning goals. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said these changes will mean ensuring readiness.

“They need to ensure that every student is CCMR-ready. That means a number of different things as far as whether are they taking industry-based certification exams, whether are they passing them, and how many kids are involved in a CCMR pathway. So it’s going to encourage our district to really look at those rules of the game and ensure that we’re matching those rules in order to get a higher rating,” said Dr. Donny Lee.

The CCMR which is college, career, and military readiness allows campuses and districts to measure graduate preparedness for college. School campus ratings were originally scheduled to be released on September 28th. Dr. Lee said the district won’t see an impact in October or November.

House Bill 3

WFISD board members also discussed the House Bill 3 resolution during the meeting. The law requires districts to place an armed officer on every campus. So far WFISD has hired six officers and is looking to hire the remaining officers for all campuses. WFISD officials said they expect to be able to meet those requirements of having an armed guard at every campus by the 2024-2025 school year.

