Wichita County Commissioners Court approve tax rate and budget for 2024

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve a tax rate and budget for 2024, on Monday, September 11.

The new tax rate is $0.542420, down from $0.560400 in 2023.

This reduced rate will raise $3.3 million more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget, with increases in property values.

Of that increased revenue, $828K is from new property added to the tax roll this year. The budget comes in at $94.049 million, down from $98.368 million in the 2023 budget, according to information sent to News Channel 6.

For Wichita County, the budget hopes to prioritize law enforcement and public safety, with nearly a third of the budget, $29 million, being spent to fund law enforcement, jail, and other areas of public safety.

