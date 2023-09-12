Man dead following wreck in Wilbarger County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wreck in Wilbarger County on Tuesday, September 5, resulted in the death of 34-year-old Thomas Reese McAlpine

According to Texas DPS Sergeant Juan Gutierrez, McAlpine was driving southeast on US 287 and struck the rear end of a 2012 GMC Sierra towing a gooseneck trailer, after failing to control his speed on the road.

DPS said McAlpine was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries from the wreck.

The three occupants of the 2012 GMC Sierra were unharmed.

