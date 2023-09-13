Email City Guide
2023 i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls finalists announced

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the 2023 i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls finalists have been announced.

i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is a business plan competition designed to assist new and existing businesses in the area.

This year i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls returned to the original objective, which is to assist local entrepreneurs in opening or expanding their businesses.

The finalists that were selected are:

  • Alley-Alley Business Services, LLC – Leslie & Boyce Alley
  • HomeTex – J.D. Dixon
  • Krave – Kayla Alley
  • Lone Wolf Outfitters – Thomas Hutson
  • Seasons Eating Snack Company – Todd Artigue & Cara Mullenix-Artigue
  • Snookies Craft Kitchen & Catering – Pedro & Jessica Cruz

The winners will be announced on October 18 at the awards ceremony on the campus of MSU Texas.

More information on tickets will be available here.

