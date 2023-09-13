Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hometown Pride: Clay County Pioneer Association President

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new Clay County Pioneer Association President is elected every year to lead the 9-Man board for the CCPA’s Reunion and Rodeo.

The CCPA President for 2023 is Joe Davidson who has served on the 9-Man board twice before becoming president.

“I’ve really been involved since say back in 1971″ Clay County Pioneer Association President, Joe Davidson said.

“When I went to work for the bank in Byers years ago I started to be a part of it. People really supported the association and the rodeo and everything so I have been involved since then” Davidson said.

The rotating 9-man board replaces 3 members each year after their 3-year term is up.

Members of the board are selected from the Clay County area and are considered the working arm of the CCPA reunion and rodeo.

Joe Davidson has been around the parades and rodeo much of his life and with this being the 92nd annual celebration, it helps the Clay County area tremendously.

“They come and they buy their tickets and spend money here while they’re here and of course enjoy the fellowship and the rodeo so economically it helps the area,” President Davidson said.

The big events for the 92nd annual celebration kickoff Thursday, September 14 with the Cowboy Kickoff Parade at 4 pm.

