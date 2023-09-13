Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hometown Pride Tour: Life of Rodeo Queens

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Rodeo Association has many characters involved but there are none more recognizable than the Rodeo Queens.

Rodeo Queens must have characteristics such as integrity, embracing their culture, and much more.

“We have got some great past queens " Clay County Miss Rodeo, Kat Hand said.

“It’s a whole process. We compete in horsemanship, pattern, modeling, and speech. It’s really a pageant rodeo style and it is a lot of fun and it’s awesome to look back on the generations and see the history of it too” Hand said.

Rodeo queens are responsible for being ambassadors for the sport and encouraging others to continue on their quest to one day hold the title.

“Oh man I was just overjoyed honestly,” Clay County Junior Rodeo Queen, Laycee Littlefield said.

“I was just flabbergasted I guess you can say,” Littlefield said.

The Clay County Pioneer Association has been celebrating the parades and rodeos for 92 years and continues to honor them each year.

“We have got some great past queens and it’s a whole process. We compete in horsemanship, pattern, modeling, and speech and it’s really a pageant rodeo style and is a lot of fun, It’s awesome to look back on the generations and see the history of it too” Hand said.

The CCPA will crown two new queens on September 15. The crowning of the rodeo queen is Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Clay County Pioneer Association kicked off its 92nd annual reunion and rodeo with a luncheon.
Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Pioneer Association Luncheon
Upcoming event for Boy Scouts of America.
Boy Scouts of America
Shane McAuliffe explores the best and brightest the Lone Star State has to offer in the 21st...
The Texas Bucket List will premiere 21st season this weekend
Shane McAuliffe explores the best and brightest the Lone Star State has to offer in the 21st...
PHOTOS: The Texas Bucket List prepares for its 21st season