Hometown Pride Tour: Life of Rodeo Queens

The Clay County Rodeo Association has many characters involved but there are none more recognizable than the Rodeo Queens.

Rodeo Queens must have characteristics such as integrity, embracing their culture, and much more.

“We have got some great past queens " Clay County Miss Rodeo, Kat Hand said.

“It’s a whole process. We compete in horsemanship, pattern, modeling, and speech. It’s really a pageant rodeo style and it is a lot of fun and it’s awesome to look back on the generations and see the history of it too” Hand said.

Rodeo queens are responsible for being ambassadors for the sport and encouraging others to continue on their quest to one day hold the title.

“Oh man I was just overjoyed honestly,” Clay County Junior Rodeo Queen, Laycee Littlefield said.

“I was just flabbergasted I guess you can say,” Littlefield said.

The Clay County Pioneer Association has been celebrating the parades and rodeos for 92 years and continues to honor them each year.

The CCPA will crown two new queens on September 15. The crowning of the rodeo queen is Friday evening at 7 p.m.

