The light drizzle and cooler temperature trend continues 9/13 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the cooler temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see a high of 81 degrees as that cold front has made its way through Texoma. We will see overnight lows in the low 60s.

Heading into Thursday, temperatures will remain the same out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 79 degrees with an overnight low of 62 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We will have a slight chance for an isolated shower headed into the evening hours. Overall, it will be a comfortable day for any outdoor activities.

Friday will be a cooler day, returning to the double digits once again. We will see a high of 80 degrees. I think it is best to say that we are finally switching weather patterns. Winds will be blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 64 degrees. We will also have an afternoon chance for a scattered shower or two.

For Saturday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to be below average. We will see a high of a nice 85 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 63 degrees. We will see a better chance for scattered showers in the morning.

As we head into Sunday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of only 88 with winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing from the north at 10-15 mph.

Monday, we will warm up a little, seeing a high of 90 degrees with winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 91 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 65 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.