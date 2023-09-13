Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Memento Exhibition: A Juried Exhibition of Art that Reminds Us

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 4th Annual Memento Exhibition A Juried Exhibition of Art that Reminds Us, is hosted by 9th Street Studios. The studio is displaying art from artists who are using Memento to express themselves.

The Memento Exhibit allows artists who typically don’t fill out the box as artists to express their vision through artistic pieces. Amber Day Scott, gallery director, said people who never considered themselves artists have a place at the Memento. Scott said the vision they first started out with years ago has now expanded.

“A lot of times juried exhibitions exclude people that don’t come from a formal art background that don’t have a specific esthetic, that don’t have a particular resume or set of credentials, and that is not what we wanted. We wanted to open this up to a wider array of artists from all kinds of backgrounds and all kinds of experience levels,” said Scott.

The exhibit wraps up on October 31st. Artists write narratives for each piece of art on display. The narratives are written in English and Spanish.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

A new Clay County Pioneer Association President is elected every year to lead the 9-Man board...
Hometown Pride: Clay County Pioneer Association President
TXDOT seeking community input on US-82 improvements
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
Second day of McDaniel trial starts with photos the day Wilder was found dead
The Wichita Falls Police Department confirms Bubba McDaniel's shooting was unrelated to Amber...
WFPD: Shooting of Robert “Bubba” McDaniel unrelated to wife’s punishment trial