WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 4th Annual Memento Exhibition A Juried Exhibition of Art that Reminds Us, is hosted by 9th Street Studios. The studio is displaying art from artists who are using Memento to express themselves.

The Memento Exhibit allows artists who typically don’t fill out the box as artists to express their vision through artistic pieces. Amber Day Scott, gallery director, said people who never considered themselves artists have a place at the Memento. Scott said the vision they first started out with years ago has now expanded.

“A lot of times juried exhibitions exclude people that don’t come from a formal art background that don’t have a specific esthetic, that don’t have a particular resume or set of credentials, and that is not what we wanted. We wanted to open this up to a wider array of artists from all kinds of backgrounds and all kinds of experience levels,” said Scott.

The exhibit wraps up on October 31st. Artists write narratives for each piece of art on display. The narratives are written in English and Spanish.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.