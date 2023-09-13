Off and On Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of showers and possible thunder will increase from the west later tonight and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s with highs on Thursday in the 70s to near 80. Rain chances will be lower by the afternoon on Thursday and could be gone in time for football Thursday evening. We’ll keep some shower chances going into Friday and early Saturday before we clear out and warm up by early next week.

