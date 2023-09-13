Second day of McDaniel trial starts with photos the day Wilder was found dead

Email City Guide
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - The second day of Amber McDaniel’s sentencing trial started at 9 a.m. today, Sept. 13, 2023.

District Attorney John Gillespie started the day by showing the jury photos of Staley’s home and asking Detective Nelson, who was on the stand, questions about what he had witnessed when he responded there on the day Wilder was found dead.

Gillespie then started to show photos of Wilder when he was found dead as well as photos of blood on the crib. When these photos were being shown, Amber could be heard loudly crying in the courtroom.

Amber’s interviews with law enforcement were then shown to the courtroom, and Gillespie asked Nelson if Amber had lied about what Wilder had said the night of the falling off the bed incident, to which Nelson replied with “Yes.”

In the second interview shown with Amber and law enforcement, Amber admitted, “I think James hurt my baby.”

She further speaks in the second interview how James would get mad and yell at Wilder while calling him profanities.

Alyssa Osterdock is in the courtroom, covering the latest developments. Be sure to stick with News Channel 6 for updates during the court proceedings.

