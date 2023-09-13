Email City Guide
Texas Oklahoma Fair begins at MPEC

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas-Oklahoma Fair began at the MPEC on Tuesday, September 12.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 15 the fair will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 16 the fair will open at 1:00 p.m.

The fair will have a lot of exciting attractions this year, with rides for all ages.

Admission is $10 per person, children 12 years old and under are free with accompanying adults. Individual tickets are $1.25 a piece or 20 for $20.

Wristbands are $20 and outside booths are cash only.

