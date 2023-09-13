WFPD: Shooting of Robert “Bubba” McDaniel unrelated to wife’s punishment trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed today, Sept. 13, that the shooting that occurred Sunday evening is unrelated to Amber McDaniel’s punishment trial in Ft. Worth.

According to police, Robert “Bubba” McDaniel was shot in the left arm Sunday evening, Sept. 10, at approximately 5:23 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Carolina St. Police say he and his 17-year-old son were in the area due to an ongoing feud between the shooting suspect and the younger McDaniel.

Police report the dispute devolved into a disturbance, shots were fired, and Bubba McDaniel was injured. His son was unharmed during the incident. Bubba was first transported to United Regional, where police say he was uncooperative with their investigation, refusing to speak with them.

Yesterday, Bubba went live on Facebook for about 12 minutes to explain his side of the story, saying that his son felt threatened by the suspect, who wanted to start a fight. Bubba agreed to go with his son to fight the suspect, saying he would “take care of him” to protect his son.

On Facebook, Bubba said he pulled up to the fighting spot with his son and another kid in his truck and spotted the suspect when the two boys shouted that the suspect had a gun. Bubba said he told the kids to start recording.

Bubba continued, saying that as his son pulled out his phone to record, the suspect began shooting, and they started to drive away. He says he put his arm over his head and ducked to protect himself from gunshots. He said their car started getting hit with gunfire as he did so.

Bubba said he felt “a big head kick” to his arm, so he knew he had been hit, but he kept driving and took himself to the hospital.

On Facebook, Bubba said the only things he knew about the incident were what he spoke about during the live, and continued by discounting some of the misconceptions people had about what happened. He said he told police at the hospital that he wasn’t going to press charges.

WFPD reports that the individual suspected of shooting McDaniel has not been charged with anything since Bubba hasn’t spoken to the police about the incident.

