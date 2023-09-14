City computer work to affect services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced a planned computer server update for its system that will affect some of its services. The update will happen on Sept. 19 and 20.

During the update, online customer utility payment services, job listings, and applications will be unavailable. Those who need to make utility payments can do so at the drive-thru kiosk, by mail, or at the drop box, but payments will not be posted to customers’ accounts until the system is back online.

Additionally, the City plans to suspend service disconnection for non-payment and late fees while the system updates. Customers who need new services should submit their applications by 4 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Utility Collections staff will only be available for emergency work, and Human Resources cannot open job listings or accept online job applications.

