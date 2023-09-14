Cool Tomorrow, but Warmer Weather on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cooler temperatures and rain showers has been the story across Texoma today. Despite it being as cool as it is in the upper 70s, the air outside is pretty humid and uncomfortable. Hit-and-miss rain chances will continue throughout the evening hours and will carry over into Friday. Hit-and-miss rain chances will be persistent throughout the first half of the day tomorrow. Rain chances look best throughout the morning hours and into the evening hours. Chances are reduced by a good margin tomorrow evening and into the overnight hours, but they are not zero. However, the forecast for high school football looks good tomorrow night. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today. Thanks to another overcast day and some rain chances, temperatures might stay below 80 once again for many of us. This weekend we look to dry out some as we drop off rain chances and begin to warm up. A stray shower or two might be able to sneak into Texoma on Saturday, but it won’t be like what we’ve been experiencing this week. Our trend of warmer and drier carries into the upcoming work week until the middle of the week where we could see the chance for some storms once again.

