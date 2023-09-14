Email City Guide
Cool and Wet day 9/14 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the cooler and comfortable temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the east at 5-10 mph. We will see a high of 80 degrees as we will have off and on rain chances throughout the day.

Heading into Friday, temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 80 degrees with an overnight low of 64 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the east at 5-10 mph. We will have a slight chance for an isolated shower headed into the evening hours. Overall, it will be a comfortable day for any outdoor activities.

Saturday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 86 degrees. I think it is best to say that we will continue to have comfortable temperatures. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 63 degrees. We will also have an afternoon chance for a scattered shower or two.

For Sunday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to be below average. We will see a high of a nice 88 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 61 degrees.

As we head into Monday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of only 92 with winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 65 degrees.

Tuesday, we will warm up a little, seeing a high of 93 degrees with winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 90 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 68 degrees.

Have a great Thursday! -Weatherman J

