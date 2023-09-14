Delta Hotel of Wichita Falls is officially now open

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Delta Hotel by Marriott in Wichita Falls is now open to guests after breaking ground back in October 2021.

The first two guests to stay checked in at 3:00 p.m. on September, 13 with the doors officially opening. They were welcomed by several people who had a hand in the building of this new facility.

“It’s a culmination of a fantastic process that started in 2021″ Delta Hotel by Marriott General Manager, Tom Pugh said.

“We had a great construction team on this, great partnership with the city and now we’re at that point we’ve all been excited for and that’s open this beautiful hotel” General Manager Pugh said.

The Delta Hotel has 200 full-service rooms, a 14,725-square-foot banquet room, a conference center that is approximately 35,960 square feet, and much more.

Mark D’Sa and Blake Carter are both employees of Panda Biotech who helped in the building of the new hotel.

They were able to be the first guests to enter the new $48 million dollar facility.

“It was a very pleasant surprise” Panda Biotech Head of Business Development, Mark D’Sa said.

“We’re used to traveling to many cities around the world and to have something similar, a world-class standard here in Wichita Falls is excellent,” D’sa said.

The road leading up to this opening has had many roadblocks but the hotel is now open for everyone to enjoy.

“It really meant something for us because when we look at this facility we’ve seen it grow literally from the ground up,” Panda Biotech Vice President, Blake Carter said.

“It literally is one of those opportunities where not only is Delta by Marriot here in Wichita Falls but that really sets a new standard for great hotels to be able to come here and conventions to come here and really for everyone to stay at a prestigious hotel,” Carter said.

The Chamber of Commerce looks to have the official ribbon cutting in the near future.

