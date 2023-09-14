Testimony continues in Amber McDaniel sentencing trial

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - (11:00 a.m.) Day three of testimony in the sentencing trial for Amber McDaniel began Thursday morning with Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Brian Sheehan being called to the stand.

Wichita Co. District Attorney John Gillespie began his questioning by showing the jury posts McDaniel made on Facebook about the Justice for Wilder campaign. He also showed comments from the social media platform where McDaniel was critical of the WFPD saying the department ‘screwed up’ the investigation.

Gillespie asked Sgt. Sheehan if McDaniel keeping text messages, which showed James Staley’s derogatory language about Wilder, from police hindered the investigation. Sgt. Sheehan said yes. Gillespie asked Sgt. Sheehan if those text messages would have been important for the police to know and Sgt. Sheehan said yes.

Sgt. Sheehan said on the stand that McDaniel keeping evidence from them delayed their investigation significantly.

During cross-examination, McDaniel’s defense lawyer Mark Barber pointed out that McDaniel showed police a picture of Wilder after an incident where Staley claimed the 2-year-old fell off a bed the day after Wilder was found dead. Barber also said McDaniel also showed police the text message where Staley said “[Expletive] and scumbags should be culled” immediately after Wilder’s death.

Sgt. Sheehan confirmed that text was shown to officers but went on to say McDaniel failed to show police several other messages. Barber pointed out that in a text where Staley said, “Maybe he will die of sids” referring to Wilder, Staley put laughing emojis. Barber said due to the emojis, McDaniel did not take it seriously. Barber told Sgt. Sheehan that he does not know McDaniel personally, so he does not know how she would take a text like that.

During the redirect examination, Gillespie asked Sgt. Sheehan if texts can be an important piece of the puzzle to find out who committed a murder. Sgt. Sheehan answered, yes.

