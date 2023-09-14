Texoma Women’s Business Council to hold expo in September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texoma Women’s Business Council will hold a business expo in September.

The expo will be held at the Kemp Center for the Arts and intends to have various individual vendors offering their products and services.

The event is open to the public and admission is free.

The council is looking for vendors for this expo, vendors can sign up here. It will cost $45 for vendors to get a booth space and will include a membership to Texoma Women’s Business Council for the remainder of 2023.

Scholarships will also be offered to MSU, Vernon College, and the CEC of the WFISD cosmetology program.

More information on the Texoma Women’s Business Council can be found here.

