Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texoma Women’s Business Council to hold expo in September

Texoma Women’s Business Council to hold expo in September
Texoma Women’s Business Council to hold expo in September(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texoma Women’s Business Council will hold a business expo in September.

The expo will be held at the Kemp Center for the Arts and intends to have various individual vendors offering their products and services.

The event is open to the public and admission is free.

The council is looking for vendors for this expo, vendors can sign up here. It will cost $45 for vendors to get a booth space and will include a membership to Texoma Women’s Business Council for the remainder of 2023.

Scholarships will also be offered to MSU, Vernon College, and the CEC of the WFISD cosmetology program.

More information on the Texoma Women’s Business Council can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

2023 i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls finalists announced
City of Wichita Falls to hold surplus auction
Texas Oklahoma Fair begins at MPEC
Texas Oklahoma Fair begins at MPEC
Hospice of Wichita Falls honored for health plan excellence