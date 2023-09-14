Tom Taylor announces candidacy for WF City Council

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Sept. 14, retired Chief Master Sargeant Tom Taylor announced his candidacy for the Wichita Falls City Council District 5 seat.

Taylor was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base in 1985 and was promoted to Chief Master Sargeant in 1989. He retired from the force in 1991, and he and his family decided to remain in Wichita Falls. After retirement, he was an independent insurance agent and the Children’s Aid Society/Teen Emergency Shelter’s Community Outreach Coordinator.

Taylor entered the Air Force Civil Service at Sheppard as a finance technician, implemented a new Air Force computer-based account program, and transferred his management and leadership skills to the 82nd Communications Squadron. He served for over ten years as a Communications Planner and managed multi-million-dollar communications and information technology projects.

He has over 30 years of experience in policy development, financial management, budget creation and execution, long-term planning, project management, and local community service.

As a city council candidate, Taylor wants to be the community’s voice for competitive salaries for first responders and improved quality of life, infrastructure, and city services. He wants to strengthen the cooperation and interaction with the resources and talent at MSU Texas and Shaeppard. He believes the community deserves a representative who takes an active approach when communicating with citizens. He wants more clarity and transparency when informing the community about council decisions.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.