Wichita Falls free outdoor concert series continues

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Parks and Recreation Department’s free outdoor concert series will continue with its second concert of the series.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 90s rock music band Brass Skulls will take the stage at Bud Daniel Park at 7 p.m.

The park is located at 900 Ohio Ave. Wichita Falls, Texas 76301. It is behind the Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Center on Indiana Ave.

The event is free to the public and will have food trucks nearby for people to purchase refreshments. Attendees should bring their own chairs or picnic blankets to sit on.

