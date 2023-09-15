92nd annual Pioneer Reunion Parade held in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Good food and a show is always a great way to spend a Friday morning, and that ‘s how the Clay COunty community spent Sept. 15.

The 92nd annual Pioneer Reunion Parade was in full swing with thousands enjoying the fun.

Before the parade even started there was music, games and food for the whole family to enjoy.

The event was so anticipated that no amount of rain was going to stop the Clay County community from having a good time.

“It does not, we will keep going, we’ve got rain jackets and umbrellas so we’ll keep going and so will the rodeo tonight,” secretary of the Nine Man Board, Marsha Shoemaker said.

The parade included floats, cars, horses and even carriages to show off their Clay County pride.

The area surrounding the courthouse was filled with people watching the parade with cheer and kids having a good time.

