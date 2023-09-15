Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

92nd annual Pioneer Reunion Parade held in Henrietta

The event was so anticipated that no amount of rain was going to stop the Clay County community from having a good time.
By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Good food and a show is always a great way to spend a Friday morning, and that ‘s how the Clay COunty community spent Sept. 15.

The 92nd annual Pioneer Reunion Parade was in full swing with thousands enjoying the fun.

Before the parade even started there was music, games and food for the whole family to enjoy.

The event was so anticipated that no amount of rain was going to stop the Clay County community from having a good time.

“It does not, we will keep going, we’ve got rain jackets and umbrellas so we’ll keep going and so will the rodeo tonight,” secretary of the Nine Man Board, Marsha Shoemaker said.

The parade included floats, cars, horses and even carriages to show off their Clay County pride.

The area surrounding the courthouse was filled with people watching the parade with cheer and kids having a good time.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.
Jury declares Lyde guilty of official oppression
The Red River Valley Dance Association is offering 14 weeks of square dancing lessons for...
Swing yer partner ‘round and ‘round: September is National Square Dance Month
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
Staley’s ex takes the stand in McDaniel trial
Generic vote buttons
LWV to register new voters for National Voter Registration Day