Barney is looking for his ‘happy family’

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet our Pet of the Week, Barney.

Barney is a laid-back, 6-year-old beagle mix.

Animal Services said he is “not a big fan of cats” but that he would make a perfect fit for any family that is willing to show him some love.

Barney is already neutered and only requires a $40 adoption fee to be adopted. The Wichita Falls Animal Service Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Rd. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. The adoption fee covers essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

View all adoption guidelines on the Animal Services website.

