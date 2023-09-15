Betty Boop is looking for her ‘fur-ever’ family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in the studio with our Pet of the Week, Betty Boop.

Betty Boop came to Emily’s Legacy Rescue with a litter of kittens that all have found their own families, and they are hoping the mom can now find her own.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

