Betty Boop is looking for her ‘fur-ever’ family
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in the studio with our Pet of the Week, Betty Boop.
Betty Boop came to Emily’s Legacy Rescue with a litter of kittens that all have found their own families, and they are hoping the mom can now find her own.
The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.