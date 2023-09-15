Fifth Chill Down Texoma winner announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Randy Brazil is the fifth winner of Chill Down Texoma!

Keith Anderle is accepting the air conditioning unit on behalf of Randy, who is being treated for cancer. In his nomination, Anderle said Brazil had been without central air all summer, and the unit provided by this contest would be a great blessing for him.

Congratulations, Randy!

To submit a nomination for Chill Down Texoma, fill out the online form on our website or have someone nominate you by filling out the form on your behalf. This contest is sponsored by Brian’s Plumbing and Dalorem Heating and A/C.

