LWV to register new voters for National Voter Registration Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters will be at two locations on Sept. 19 to register new voters for National Voter Registration Day. Voters can also change their addresses if they moved since the last election.

LWV will be at the Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther King Blvd and Pediatric Associates on Kimbell Dr. from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. for voter registration.

The last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 7 election is Oct. 10. Unregistered voters cannot vote.

