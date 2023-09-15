Email City Guide
Neighbor pays it forward to Fain counselor buying shoes for student in need

As a school counselor, one of the primary goals is to ensure students have their basic needs met so they can be successful at school.(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As a school counselor, one of the primary goals is to ensure students have their basic needs met to succeed at school. So when Fain Elementary counselor Kacy Moses noticed one of her students wearing too-small shoes, she decided to act.

Mrs. Moses went to a local shoe store to purchase new shoes for the student. However, another shopper overheard Mrs. Moses explaining the situation to one of the store employees and insisted on buying the shoes.

Mrs. Moses told the shopper her kind gesture wasn’t necessary because this is what she does for her students, but the other shopper continued insisting.

A few days later, Mrs. Moses was surprised to receive flowers at work with a note that read, “You don’t know me, but my daughter met you in (shoe store) as you were buying shoes for one of your students. It touched her heart, and when she told me, it touched mine. The flowers are here just to brighten your day and to remind you that good deeds do not go unnoticed.”

