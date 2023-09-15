Nice and cool temperatures heading into the weekend 9/15 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will continue the trend of the cooler and comfortable temperatures all across Texoma. We will see mostly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the northwest at 5-10 mph. We will see a high of 82 degrees as we will have off and on rain chances throughout the morning before clearing up. Overall, today will be a nice and comfortable day.

Heading into Saturday, temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 84 degrees with an overnight low of 62 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will have a slight chance for an isolated shower throughout the morning. Overall, it will be a comfortable day for any outdoor activities.

Sunday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 89 degrees. I think it is best to say that we will continue to have comfortable temperatures. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

For Monday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to be below average. We will see a high of a nice 91 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 65 degrees.

As we head into Tuesday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 90 with winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Wednesday, we will warm up a little, seeing a high of 91 degrees with winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph.

Thursday, we will see a high of 93 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 67 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

