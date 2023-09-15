Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Suspended Sheriff takes the stand in official oppression trial

Montague County
Montague County(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The official oppression trial for suspended Clay Co. Sheriff Jeffery Lyde continued this Thursday. Lyde has been charged with official oppression related to an alleged unlawful arrest of Landon Goad and Sara Johnson back in 2021.

Goad and Johnson were both brought into jail for assault family violence charges. The pair was arrested on Saturday, July 10, and released the following Tuesday, exceeding the 48-hour period for that offense, according to court documents.

The first person called to take the stand on Thursday was Jeffery Case, a criminal investigator for the 46th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Case testified about an incident in March 2022 in which he felt Lyde was trying to intimidate him while Case tried to retrieve records.

Later in the day, Lyde took the stand. During his testimony, he admitted he failed to ask how long Goad and Johnson were jailed and made an assumption they were arrested on Sunday, July 11. Lyde claimed when staff members informed him of a defect in the probable cause affidavit, he never looked at the form himself.

While on the stand, Lyde admitted to not understanding the ramifications of what could happen if someone is jailed longer than what the law requires for each specific offense. The trial resumes Friday morning in Montague County.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

.
Wichita County Commissioner approve budget for 2024
Wildfire
Updates on Texoma’s drought and potential for wildfires
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
State rests its case in Amber McDaniel sentencing trial
Wichita Falls free outdoor concert series continues