Swing yer partner ‘round and ‘round: September is National Square Dance Month

The Red River Valley Dance Association is offering 14 weeks of square dancing lessons for adults 12 and older.(Fred Roth)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - September is National Square Dance Month, and the Red River Valley Dance Association is offering 14 weeks of square dancing classes, with tonight, Sept. 15, being the last night to sign up.

Attendees will learn the first few basic calls of square dancing and can expect to show their prowess on the floor before the night is up.

Class begins at 7 p.m. at 812 Travis St. in downtown Wichita Falls. Lessons are $5 at the door. For those interested in the square dancing community within Wichita Falls, follow them on Facebook.

