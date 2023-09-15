Email City Guide
Three local writers contribute to book honoring Larry McMurtry

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three essays by local writers have been included in a book released about Archer County native and author Larry McMurtry.

“Pastures of the Empty Page: Fellow Writers on the Life and Legacy of Larry McMurtry” was released on Sept. 5 by the University of Texas Press and contains around 38 essays by writers such as Lawrence Wright, Stephen Harrigan, Paulette Jiles, Diana Ossana, and Michael Korda.

A discussion and book signing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Royal Theater in Archer City.

The discussion will feature McMurtry’s brother, Charlie, and his sisters, Sue Deen and Judith McLemore to discuss McMurtry’s life as a cowboy, novelist, screenwriter, and book collector.

The book will be available for purchase at the event.

Several contributors will be on hand to sign copies, including Getschow, Charlie McMurtry, Cathy Booth Thomas, William Kip Stratton, Brandon Kennedy, and Eric Nishimoto.

Royalties from book sales benefit the Archer City Writers Workshop: a Living Legacy to Larry McMurtry, a nonprofit group that works to provide literary guidance and education to writers of all levels and to keep McMurtry’s storytelling legacy alive.

The book will also be the subject of an upcoming MSU Texas Speakers & Issues Series event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas.

