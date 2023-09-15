Warming Up this Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances will be rather small into early Saturday, with most places staying dry. Less rain chances with more sunshine and highs in the 80s. We’ll be in the 90s next week as south winds increase as result of a strong storm system to our northwest. This may give us some rain chances, but the best chances with this type of patter is typically north of us.

