Water Contract Public Meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -There’s been a lot of talk about the City of Wichita Falls selling six and half billion gallons of water.

The public was given a chance to ask some questions and voice concerns tonight at the second town hall meeting held at Legacy Church.

Our crew was there and said that the meeting went over the proposed 40 year contract between the city and the Oklaunion Power Plant in Wilbarger County. They also discussed another project for making Hydrogen at the same facility.

Through out the night city staff and elected officials along with officials from Oklaunion and the Hydrogen plant shared more about the idea.

This was all in hopes of giving residents a better understanding.

“I think the take away tonight is First off a deeper understanding of the nature of the project but also some people got a chance to express their concerns that this plant will consume quite a bit of of water I know it’s a good economic boom and that stuff but we’re a little bit concerned that there’ll be better restrictions we’ll also get paid a fair rate for our water,” said Scott Poenitzsch, Mayoral candidate.

The next major step comes on Tuesday September 19th at 8:30 in the morning. The contract will be voted on by city council residents are welcomed to come to weigh their concerns on the contract.

