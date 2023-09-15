WFAFB urges community to join fight to end hunger through campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - September is Hunger Action Month, and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will join with Feeding America and other food banks to inspire awareness, conversation, and passion for the fight to end hunger through its new campaign.

Hunger Action Month will highlight food’s impact on people’s lives and show how a meal goes beyond mere nourishment. When people are fed, futures are nourished, and individuals go from survival to thriving.

This September marks 16 years that Feeding America has organized this call to action, which spans 200 food banks nationwide and 60,000 food pantries.

September 15th is Hunger Action Day, and people across the Wichita Falls area can get involved by listening and inviting others to speak up about ways to end hunger in our community:

Consider giving a monetary donation to WFAFB.

Bring in non-perishable food to 1230 Midwestern Pkwy

Share Hunger Action Month posts on social media and spread the word.

Visit www.wfafb.org/volunteer to see how you can volunteer.

According to Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO David O’Neil, the community’s food needs have risen in 2023, and the fight to end hunger depends upon everyone coming together to advocate, educate, and give to help feed their neighbors.

