Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

News Channel 6 and Holiday Vacation’s magical trip to Ireland

By Spencer Smith and Ashley Fitzwater
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAUZ) - News Channel 6 and Holiday Vacations’s Ireland trip ended around a week ago, and our own Ashley Fitzwater was part of the group that saw the Irish countryside.

Ashley and her group got to see a number of churches, castles, and breathtaking landscapes.

Stick with News Channel 6 for upcoming Holiday Vacations trips and how you can be part of the next group.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

As a school counselor, one of the primary goals is to ensure students have their basic needs...
Neighbor pays it forward to Fain counselor buying shoes for student in need
News Channel 6 and Holiday Vacation’s magical trip to Ireland
News Channel 6 and Holiday Vacation’s magical trip to Ireland
Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Live at 5:00 p.m.
Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Live at 5:00 p.m.
Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Live at 6:00 p.m.
Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Live at 6:00 p.m.