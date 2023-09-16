Warmer and Drier Tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today was warmer a day when compared to the last few days. Temperatures today hit into the mid 80s for many of us across Texoma. Good news is that despite it being warmer, it’s not as humid as it has been the past few days. Some places in the southwestern Texoma got to wake up to some rain showers, but not all of Texoma was able to get in on the action. Per usual, the best rain totals stayed off to the west and south of Texoma. Overnight tongiht we will drop into the low to mid 60s across Texoma along with a few clouds in the sky. Starting tomorrow, high pressure will begin to dictate our forecast. Temperatues tomorrow look to be bit warmer - near 90. It will also be dry tomorrow as well. Rain chances take a slight pause, but we could see some chances popping up in the middle of the week as high pressure adjusts its location and could put Texoma on the outer edges of the high pressure. It will be warm not only tomorrow but the rest of the week as we have multiple days that will hit 90+ degrees. The better chance for storms comes next weekend.

