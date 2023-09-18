Commissioners seek bids for food services for detention facilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Providing food can be costly no matter who’s doing it, Wichita County Commissioners know that all to well as they sought bids for food services for county detention centers.

They need a company capable of providing half a million meals a year, or roughly 1,400 meals a day. That’s a lot of food.

Rather than renewing a years long contract with the same company, commissioners decided to give any other interested parties a chance to make a bid for the contract.

At first commissioners were stunned to see they received no bids. but as it turned out it had been delivered last week and was sitting in the mail room.

“When you’ve got a courthouse with a bunch of different departments, mail can sometimes get a little tricky. The bid was there, it had been delivered on time last week, and was just placed down in the mailroom in a box and had just been overlooked by a few folks. And so had to take a little break to look around for it, and we’re able to find it and get it up here in time to open it and move forward with that item,” Wichita COunty Judge Jim Johnson said.

No decision was made on what to do with the bid commissioners wanted time to look it over before making any decisions.

County Commissioners are expected to award that contract on Oct.16, and with only one company submitting a bid, it wasn’t immediately clear if Wichita County will seek additional bids.

