Faith Village to reschedule free flu shot event

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Faith Village Church of Christ in Wichita Falls has postponed its free flu shot event until Sunday, October 1.

The event was initially planned for Sunday, September 24 but was postponed due to delays in receiving the flu shots.

The event will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Faith Village Church at 4100 McNiel Ave in Wichita Falls.

150 free shots will be given out to those with ID and health insurance information, if applicable.

Faith Village said that its members will be directing cars in the right direction so the event goes smoothly.

Three local writers contribute to book honoring Larry McMurtry