Great way to start the week 9/18 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see a much warmer week than we saw last week, but will still stay out of the triple digits. Today we will see a high of 93 degrees with calm southwest winds blowing at 5-10 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies and remain dry throughout the day. We can expect to see an overnight low of 68 degrees. Overall, temperatures will be pleasant for the start of your week.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 94 degrees with an overnight low of 66 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will have a chance for severe weather with all hazards possible heading into the evening hours. Stay weather aware as we are tracking the potential closely.

Wednesday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 94 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 93 degrees. Winds will be gusty once again with winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will have another chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

For Thursday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to warm up. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 70 degrees.

As we head into Friday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 93 with winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 68 degrees. We will have a chance for isolated showers and storms throughout your day.

Saturday, we will continue the trend of warm temperatures as we will see a high of 92 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as we will have storm chances throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 67 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 86 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.