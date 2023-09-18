Email City Guide
McDaniel’s trial continued Monday with playing of 911 call

The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The fifth day of Amber McDaniel’s punishment trial started began Monday with the 911 call she made to the police the morning she found Wilder.

During this moment Amber could be heard crying in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Mark Barber then called Dina Taylor, Amber’s mom, to the stand. Taylor recalled how she and her husband spent every day with Wilder and how Amber was always teaching Wilder something.

Taylor then mentioned how she felt guilty after Wilder’s death due to her being the one who recommended Wilder get his own crib. Taylor said she thought maybe if Wilder had been in bed with Amber he wouldn’t have died.

Barber then asked Taylor if she believed it would negatively affect Phoenix, Amber’s child if Amber were to be taken out of his life, to which she said yes.

Wichita Co. District Attorney John Gillespie then cross-examined Taylor and asked her if she knew about the “psychotic messages” Staley would send Amber, to which she replied, “No.”

The Defense then started to point out how Wilder told Amber he fell off the bed, not that he was pushed by Staley and that Wilder would also not want to be around some of Amber’s friends as well, not just Staley.

The Defense rested at 11:02 a.m.

Amber invoked her 5th Amendment right to not testify.

Alyssa Osterdock is in the courtroom in the Tim Curry Justice Center following the latest developments. Be sure to stick with News Channel 6 as we follow the court proceedings.

Read Friday's coverage on our website.

